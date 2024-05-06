Vorteilswelt
Touching first words

Heinz Hoenig has awoken from an induced coma

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 13:25

Heinz Hoenig is fighting for his life in a Berlin hospital, but his wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig confirmed to the German newspaper "Bild" that the 72-year-old TV and film favorite is currently being brought out of an induced coma.

"Heinz is in the process of waking up," the 39-year-old told the German newspaper on Monday morning. "But when a person has been in an induced coma for several days, it takes time for the heavy anesthesia to wear off. It therefore takes time for Heinz to become fully conscious."

"You are the most beautiful woman for me"
However, he is already responding to his wife's words, Annika continued, revealing that she had been at her husband's bedside in the morning and had also spoken to him. "He nods and has his eyes open. I said to him: 'I'm sorry, Heinz, that I look so awful.' He laughed and beamed at me and said slowly: 'I think you're the most beautiful woman in the whole world'."

Heinz Hoenig had touching words for his wife after his induced coma. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Henning Kaiser / dpa)
Heinz Hoenig had touching words for his wife after his induced coma.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Henning Kaiser / dpa)

He had always seen more in her than just outward appearances. "Heinz sees me as a whole person," said Kärsten-Hoenig. That is why these words were particularly close to her heart after the terrible time that lies behind her.

Hoenig must decide on surgery
For days now, not only his family, but also fans and fellow actors have been worried about Heinz Hoenig's health. The star of films such as "Das Boot" is suffering from a bacterial infection that has damaged the stent inserted in his heart in 2012. Blood and fluid have leaked from the stent and the entire aorta now has to be replaced.

The actor also has a hole in his oesophagus, which could lead to fatal blood poisoning. Only a major operation can still save the 72-year-old, but this is extremely dangerous due to his weak condition.

Because Hoenig has stipulated this in a living will, his wife could also decide whether the operation should take place or not. "But I don't want to decide over his head," explained Kärsten-Hoenig. That is why the doctors have now brought Hoenig out of his induced coma. "And no matter what Heinz decides - I will support every decision."

Schweiger donated for Hoenig's operation
Hoenig's wife had previously explained that the actor lacked the money for the vital operation. The operation would cost 90,000 euros, but Hoenig only has a small pension and is also not covered by health insurance.

One person who was very shocked by the drama is Til Schweiger, who now wants to save his friend. Schweiger wants to dig deep into his pockets for Hoenig's operation and contribute 20,000 euros, German media reported.

Other stars have also transferred money to the "Siegelring" donation platform set up by star composer Ralph Siegel to make the operation possible.

