“Superfluous!” Wolff counters Mintzlaff’s attack

Norris victory "a good motivation for us"

In sporting terms, Lewis Hamilton took sixth place for Mercedes in Miami, while his team-mate George Russell finished eighth. McLaren driver Lando Norris was the surprise winner. "This is good motivation for us. Congratulations to the team around Zak [Brown], Andrea [Stella] and Lando. It was strong for us. We were faster than Perez with the medium at the end. I'm happy with Lewis' performance. George never had any grip on the hard. At least that was a solid performance. I like the fact that we worked it off like that. Even if the result is not satisfactory," said Wolff.