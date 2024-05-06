"What does this guy want?"
“Superfluous!” Wolff counters Mintzlaff’s attack
The two are unlikely to become friends: after Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff accused Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff of lacking respect due to his public courting of Max Verstappen, Wolff countered: "I don't know what the guy wants at all. That has no relevance for me, which is why it is superfluous to even comment on it."
Wolff is currently looking for a successor to Lewis Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari in 2025. And he makes no secret of the fact that he sees an opportunity to sign Verstappen after the turmoil at Red Bull: "I think Toto should concentrate on his challenges. He has enough of them. And it also has something to do with respect when I keep talking about the personnel of other teams. That's not proper," Red Bull boss Mintzlaff teased in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.
These statements were "superfluous" for Wolff, he countered on Sky after the Miami GP. What Mintzlaff said had "no relevance" for him, the Viennese made clear. He added on ORF: "I don't know what the guy wants at all. Maybe he wants to be in the newspaper, or maybe they (Red Bull; editor's note) told him to say that."
He continued: "I have great respect for the Austrian side, for Didi Mateschitz. Max is a product of Helmut Marko. I don't know why such statements are being made now."
"1000 percent? There is only 100 percent"
Mintzlaff also announced that Verstappen would remain with Red Bull "1000 percent" in 2025. Wolff responded smugly: "1000 percent? I wouldn't make a statement like that, because in life there is only 100 percent, that's all there is. Superfluous!"
Norris victory "a good motivation for us"
In sporting terms, Lewis Hamilton took sixth place for Mercedes in Miami, while his team-mate George Russell finished eighth. McLaren driver Lando Norris was the surprise winner. "This is good motivation for us. Congratulations to the team around Zak [Brown], Andrea [Stella] and Lando. It was strong for us. We were faster than Perez with the medium at the end. I'm happy with Lewis' performance. George never had any grip on the hard. At least that was a solid performance. I like the fact that we worked it off like that. Even if the result is not satisfactory," said Wolff.
The next Grand Prix will take place on May 19 in Imola.
