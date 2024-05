Klopp: “Press conferences are exhausting”

Honest words from Jürgen Klopp! After the 4:2 win against Tottenham, he explained that the most exhausting part of his job as Liverpool FC coach is not working with the team, but the constant justification at press conferences. "It's just very exhausting when you always have to talk and explain things that you usually can't explain," said the 56-year-old, who will retire from the Reds at the end of the season.