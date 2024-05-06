Just a distraction?
Zidane and Bayern: “No” leaves the sporting world puzzled
How was this "no" meant? A brief interview by Zinedine Zidane on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, which also dealt with Bayern, has left the sporting world puzzled.
Zidane was one of many top celebrities in the pit lane in Miami at the weekend. On Saturday, he even had an official function: as a congratulator and trophy presenter for Max Verstappen during his sprint victory. He gave a brief interview to Sky on the sidelines of the race. Of course, he was also asked about Bayern. The reporter wanted to know whether he would be the new head coach in Munich. Zidane's answer was somewhere between evasive and open to interpretation. "No, I'm going to watch the game in Madrid," he interrupted the interviewer, who had barely formulated the question.
Not the Bayern question!
So, how now? "No" in the sense of "No, I'm not going to coach"? Or "No" more in the sense of "I'm not talking about this topic right now"? Puzzling. According to its own statements, the "Bild" newspaper also tried - and didn't get very far. No sooner had a "Bild" reporter asked the Bayern question than Zidane's advisor intervened and blocked it. Zidane should not or was not allowed to answer. For whatever reason.
Eberl makes you sit up and take notice
Zidane has been repeatedly linked with the German record champions for months. It is also exciting that sporting director Max Eberl declared at the weekend that doors are suddenly opening in the search for a coach that he thought were impossible three weeks ago. Did he have the name Zidane in mind?
Meanwhile, other names continue to circulate: Ex-Salzburg coach Roger Schmidt is supposed to do it, it was said on Friday. On Sunday, it was reported that Bayern were checking the availability of Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. And Lothar Matthäus needed Hansi Flick in the game. And for the time being, observers can also puzzle over Zidane's mysterious "no".
