Zidane and Bayern: “No” leaves the sporting world puzzled

Zidane was one of many top celebrities in the pit lane in Miami at the weekend. On Saturday, he even had an official function: as a congratulator and trophy presenter for Max Verstappen during his sprint victory. He gave a brief interview to Sky on the sidelines of the race. Of course, he was also asked about Bayern. The reporter wanted to know whether he would be the new head coach in Munich. Zidane's answer was somewhere between evasive and open to interpretation. "No, I'm going to watch the game in Madrid," he interrupted the interviewer, who had barely formulated the question.