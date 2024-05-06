Doctor in a football uniform with an entrepreneurial spirit

"I immediately deviated from the classic clinical medical career path and really enjoyed entrepreneurship and the management position." As a quarterback, he also holds this position on the football field. On Sunday, he led the Dragons to a 17:14 victory over the Black Panthers in Prague in the Austrian Football League AFL. "I think that we are once again one of the strongest four teams in the AFL with Prague, Graz and the AFC Vikings. The semi-final is the first goal." At least. Because before Alex heads to Stanford in the USA in the fall, he could achieve the title hat-trick with the Dragons.