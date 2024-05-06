Vorteilswelt
Thury goes to the USA

Doctor in a football uniform with an entrepreneurial spirit

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 15:00

He leads the Danube Dragons to the championship title and the national team to the first European Championship title in history. During the coronavirus pandemic, the medical graduate founded a testing company. Now Alex Thury is going to the USA in the fall to study economics at Stanford. He also has his eye on the 2028 Olympic Games.

Alex Thury is someone who leads the way. Someone who shows the way. As a football quarterback, he calls the plays that ideally lead to success. And they usually do. Last year, he first led the Danube Dragons to their second championship title in a row in the Austrian Bowl. In October, he crowned his career with the first European Championship title in history for Austria's national team.

But it's not just sport that fulfills the 29-year-old. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, "I had just finished my medical degree and started working as a trauma surgeon in hospital," says the playmaker, who always seems very focused.

In 2023, Thury won the European Championship title with the national team. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
In 2023, Thury won the European Championship title with the national team.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

And then his entrepreneurial spirit struck. Together with the football brothers Manuel and Florian Chytilek and Uras Aslan, the manager of the Danue Dragons, he founded FasTest Austria, a coronavirus testing company.

"I immediately deviated from the classic clinical medical career path and really enjoyed entrepreneurship and the management position." As a quarterback, he also holds this position on the football field. On Sunday, he led the Dragons to a 17:14 victory over the Black Panthers in Prague in the Austrian Football League AFL. "I think that we are once again one of the strongest four teams in the AFL with Prague, Graz and the AFC Vikings. The semi-final is the first goal." At least. Because before Alex heads to Stanford in the USA in the fall, he could achieve the title hat-trick with the Dragons.

Thomas Schaffer studied and played at Stanford. (Bild: Grant Shorin/Stanford Athletics)
Thomas Schaffer studied and played at Stanford.
(Bild: Grant Shorin/Stanford Athletics)

His football career will come to an end for the time being due to his business studies. Although there are many points of contact at Stanford in particular. His national team colleague Thomas Schaffer studied and played at Stanford. Robin Lumsden, the main owner of the Vienna Vikings' ELF franchise, runs one of his business law firms there. "I'm in contact with both of them." And when his studies are over, the 2028 Olympic Games await - with flag football. "I'm at least thinking about that." It wouldn't be the first time that Thury has successfully done something new.

Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
