Insider tip
Button queen from another time
At Thaliastrasse 24 in Ottakring, you can still find quality goods from the past. The "Krone" paid a visit to this special store.
Somewhat hidden between oriental jewelers, snack bars, cell phone stores and cheap stores, there is a small button store where time seems to stand still. Thousands of buttons are arranged here according to a system. Helga Opfermann drives over two hours from southern Burgenland to help out her son in Ottakring. Buttons have been sold at this address for more than 100 years. The 70-year-old has witnessed all the fashion trends as well as the transformation of Thaliastrasse.
Demand used to be much higher. Tailors and customers came from Fürnkranz (note: former Viennese fashion chain). "The women knew that with an expensive button in gold, for example, every item of clothing immediately looked more expensive," remembers the Burgenlander. Today, the store with its limited opening hours is an insider tip. More and more young ladies are daring to cross the threshold here again.
During our conversation, a young woman enters the store and is browsing borders. She is making preparations for her wedding in Egypt. The cushion for the rings is to be decorated with a border from the store in Thaliastrasse. "You can tell there's been a rethink. My goods come from Austria, Germany, France, Italy or Switzerland. I don't sell anything from China," says Helga, proud of the quality she can offer.
Women often ask her for advice when a button on their clothes becomes discolored. "I then explain to them that it's a cheap product that fades in the sun," she says. So it's no wonder that Swarovski stones sparkle on many ribbons. A customer asks for twisted buttons. And the sprightly senior citizen has the corresponding box ready. "I only sell twisted buttons once a year at most," says Mrs. Ostermann. She hopes that she can continue to help her son for many years to come. "This is my life here in the city!"
