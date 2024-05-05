Anniversary, new building
Fire department has two reasons to celebrate
The volunteers from Lackenbach can look back on 150 years of history. The new state-of-the-art base was completed just in time for the big anniversary. The fire station, built at a cost of 2.2 million euros, has already been officially opened.
The Lackenbach fire department, the third oldest in the country, can be proud of its long tradition. Founded in 1874, it has established itself as a strong force - consisting of 92 members, including 20 young people, 55 active members, eight reservists and nine women. Now a state-of-the-art fire station has been added.
A lot of money invested
The project was implemented by Projektentwicklung Burgenland. The costs for the new building amount to 2.2 million euros, supported by the state with 140,000 euros in funding. The building has a large command wing and a vehicle hall. The opening took place on Saturday.
The best congratulations
"The fact that the celebration coincided with the 150th anniversary gave the celebration a very special touch," said a delighted Mayor Christian Weninger. The Deputy Provincial Fire Brigade Commander, Martin Reidl, wished all the best for future operations.
"We will be making record investments in high-quality infrastructure and equipment over the next few years in order to be prepared for the increasing challenges. Every cent that flows into the fire service is well invested," emphasized Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner in his speech.
The fire department in Kirchfidisch also has reason to celebrate today, Sunday. The firefighters there can look back on 100 years of history.
