FURIOUS GUNNERS: 85:62

Dominant and composed start in Traiskirchen

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 09:00

Great start to the basketball semi-final series! The Oberwart Gunners were confident in Traiskirchen and gave their opponents no chance in a commanding 85:62 victory.

comment0 Kommentare

Two threes by Monroe at the start were to show just how broad the Gunners' chest currently is. In Traiskirchen, it was clear from the very first minute who would win game one of the best-of-five series. Oberwart's basketball players were full of confidence and wit, coupled with passion at the limit!

Brooks was a mobile asset in Oberwart's game. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Brooks was a mobile asset in Oberwart's game.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

An extremely agile Brooks - who repeatedly and skillfully created space and so got some completely free shots from distance - was the driving force during the game, but especially in the first two quarters. In which the dominance of the red-and-gold visitors was underpinned by compact defending. Turnovers, steals, agile play under the basket - Oberwart was simply better! And quickly built up a reassuring points cushion, which grew to plus 15 by half-time.

And Traiskirchen? It repeatedly lost possession easily - and Oberwart also had the luck of the draw from time to time, as three three-point attempts by the home side only kissed the inner rim.
Käferle "on fire"
It was then "captain time" in the third quarter. Käferle was really "on fire", scoring seven points for his team in less than a minute! And a lead that Demonia (who scored 21 points but was still under control) and Co. were no longer able to make up.

Monroe showed his presence and kept his opponents busy time and again. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Monroe showed his presence and kept his opponents busy time and again.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

Even a scattering of shots and unnecessary fouls by the Gunners did nothing to change the course of the game. Because they had extra gas in the tank at the back and were always one step quicker. And with a dominant and composed performance, they got off to a furious start in the semi-final series with an 85:62 victory.

"A strong performance by the lads. The key to success was certainly the good and focused defensive work of the entire team," praised President Thomas Linzer. And at the same time keeps the ball flat. "It's only 1:0. That was a small step for us."

Thomas Steiger
Thomas Steiger
