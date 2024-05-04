Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New education system?

Polaschek suggests: Not just teachers in schools

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 14:52

We don't learn for school, we learn for life - exactly the opposite was the case for Education Minister Martin Polaschek last week: to learn how schools can be improved, he met with relevant politicians, experts and pupils in Berlin, where career changers are even making it to head teacher.

comment0 Kommentare

Speaking of which: of the 700 lateral entrants throughout Austria this school year, almost 20 have thrown in the towel - for various reasons: "Some see that the profession is not for them after all - or not what they had imagined," explains Polaschek. Most remain teachers and that's a good thing: "Career changers bring an incredible diversity to our schools, a lot of life experience, a pragmatic approach and an unbiased view."

In Berlin, they are accompanied by mentors - retired teachers who give advice - while in Austria they are supported by mentors - active teachers from the school's teaching staff. Polaschek: "A hybrid form would be interesting."

Wanting to learn from each other: Berlin's State Secretary for Education Christina Henke and Education Minister Martin Polaschek. (Bild: Philipp Gaiko)
Wanting to learn from each other: Berlin's State Secretary for Education Christina Henke and Education Minister Martin Polaschek.
(Bild: Philipp Gaiko)

The multi-professional teams in Berlin's schools - i.e. teaching staff consisting not only of teachers, but also speech therapists, psychologists, educators, learning therapists, school social workers, etc. - made a particular impression on the minister. "This is very important to us," emphasizes Christina Henke, Berlin State Secretary for Education: "Our teachers are experts in their field, but schools today are facing challenges that require people from completely different areas. We are responding to this with multi-professional teams."

A model for Austria?
Polaschek regrets that this is currently "not possible under employment law" and is considering changing employment law in this direction.

Conversely, Austria's digitalization - tablets for pupils, digital class books, schools with an AI focus, the new school subject Digital Basic Education - is seen as a role model for its German neighbors. In view of the rapid development of artificial intelligence, "our learning culture will have to change. Lessons will have to become more interactive and we may also have to say goodbye to traditional methods," says Polaschek.

And by that he means bland frontal teaching: "We have to make it clear to students why they are learning certain things and explain more actively what happens at school. It's clear that AI can write a text, but it doesn't take away the need to practise creativity and vocabulary. Pupils still have to learn to write by hand and do maths in their heads."

Clara Milena Steiner
Clara Milena Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf