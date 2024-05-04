Several violent confrontations in Vienna

Stabbed in the upper body

In another incident in Liniengasse in the 6th district, a 45-year-old man got into an argument with a man he only knew by sight. The argument escalated when the acquaintance attacked the 45-year-old with a knife and the man hit him back. The man was injured in the upper part of his body, received emergency medical treatment and was taken to hospital. The suspected attacker, a 33-year-old Austrian citizen, was provisionally arrested but did not confess during questioning.