With knives
Several violent confrontations in Vienna
On Friday, there were several violent confrontations in Vienna in which knives were drawn. The victims were injured in the upper body, back and face.
In the most recent incident in Donaustadt, a 35-year-old got into an argument with his two roommates, aged 24 and 26. The 35-year-old is said to have suddenly sprayed a pepper spray into the room of the two men and then attacked the 26-year-old with a knife.
The victims refused treatment from the emergency services. The suspect was provisionally arrested. It also turned out that the man already had a return decision and an entry ban.
Injury to the face
Another incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning on Mariahilfer Straße. A 22-year-old man met with a fugitive acquaintance to demand money back that he owed to the 22-year-old's partner. During the meeting, the acquaintance attacked the 22-year-old with a knife and injured him in the area of his back and face. The injured man received emergency medical treatment and was taken to hospital. The attacker is still on the run
Stabbed in the upper body
In another incident in Liniengasse in the 6th district, a 45-year-old man got into an argument with a man he only knew by sight. The argument escalated when the acquaintance attacked the 45-year-old with a knife and the man hit him back. The man was injured in the upper part of his body, received emergency medical treatment and was taken to hospital. The suspected attacker, a 33-year-old Austrian citizen, was provisionally arrested but did not confess during questioning.
