FAC slip up at bottom team Amstetten of all teams!

Will the relegation question be partly answered at the green table?

Amstetten have already been arithmetically relegated, but the relegation question could at least partly be answered at the green table. Leoben and Dornbirn are still without a license for the coming season, and the regional league clubs Austria Salzburg and Hertha Wels do not currently have a license to play - the Permanent Court of Neutral Arbitration is likely to decide their fate.