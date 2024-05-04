SUPERLEAGUE SEMI-FINAL
No sentimentality in a duel between friends
Kick-off to the domestic basketball semi-final! The Oberwart Gunners have to go to Traiskirchen. Despite "friendly ties", the red and gold club only has one goal: the final!
Let's go! The best-of-five semi-final series of the Basketball Superliga between the home side and Oberwart's Gunners kicks off in Traiskirchen. Their captain is a Traiskirchen player
A special duel for Sebastian Käferle, who has of course met his home club countless times? "I've been at Oberwart for 10 years now, there's no-one there who played with me in the junior ranks," says the 27-year-old, who has a "very good friend" at the Lions in Maximilian Schuecker, "but I know him from Oberwart. Of course I'm particularly looking forward to this duel - but only because it's a semi-final!"
The team from Lower Austria finished third in the qualifying round, while his Gunners had to go through qualifying purgatory - is Traiskirchen the surprise team of the season? "They made smart additions in the summer. I definitely had them in my sights for the top six, but the fact that they were second and even first for a long time was unexpected," says Käferle.
Tutu drops out again
The recipe sounds clear: "We have to keep up our game, especially in defense, and get a grip on the nimble Demarcus Demonia." The fact that Munis Tutu is missing, as in the last clash with Gmunden, and will probably also miss game two, "is of course not good, but then others will have to play a few more minutes," says Käferle, who is not the only Gunner with "positive links" to Traiskirchen:
Daniel Köppel's girlfriend Tamara works in the Lions' office.
Horst Leitner is a close friend of Kristijan Nikolic, head of youth development at the opposing team, who was also on the Gunners' coaching staff. The coach is also counting on the fans: "There will be a play-off atmosphere. The hall is always full in Traiskirchen, too, and that provides good energy. The factor will be who gets more support."
