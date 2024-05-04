No sentimentality in a duel between friends

The team from Lower Austria finished third in the qualifying round, while his Gunners had to go through qualifying purgatory - is Traiskirchen the surprise team of the season? "They made smart additions in the summer. I definitely had them in my sights for the top six, but the fact that they were second and even first for a long time was unexpected," says Käferle.

Tutu drops out again

The recipe sounds clear: "We have to keep up our game, especially in defense, and get a grip on the nimble Demarcus Demonia." The fact that Munis Tutu is missing, as in the last clash with Gmunden, and will probably also miss game two, "is of course not good, but then others will have to play a few more minutes," says Käferle, who is not the only Gunner with "positive links" to Traiskirchen: