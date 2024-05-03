Depot wants to save most of the threatened stores

The discounts may be increased to minus 90 percent in the course of May

In addition, all 26 affected stores will soon display how long it will be until the last day of sales - and then there may be new promotions every day until then. Schrems: "The discounts will continue to increase and can be increased to up to minus 90 percent over the course of May." The goal remains the same: All existing merchandise should be sold off by the end of May in order to be able to restart in those stores that could be saved.