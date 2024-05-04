Vorteilswelt
Theater Phönix Linz

With verses, swords and a big nose in the throes of love

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 17:00

With "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, Linz's Theater Phönix is dusting off a world classic. Caroline Ghanipour's production captivates with speed, wit and even silliness, while at the same time touching the heart. And: vows of love in verse are highly topical!

Cyrano never avoids an argument and is a master of the sword as well as the word. But his self-esteem, as we would put it today, is still lacking: his nose seems too big, which is why he doesn't dare to confess his love to Roxane. To keep her happy, he even becomes a ghostwriter for his rival. When she realizes who is behind the heartbreaking lines, it is too late.

Baroque verses over the phone
Vows of love, letters to the beloved in the age of chats and dating portals? Nothing in the Phönix production seems outdated; it is certainly capable of inspiring a young audience for romance in verse. Ghanipour brings in a lot of modernity.

+1
Fotos

An Elvis strolls across the stage, there is rocking, and the verses are delivered not only in letters, but also by telephone, without it coming across as pandering. In Peter Engel's versatile set design (costumes: Elke Gattinger), the ensemble drives the play forward with a lot of physical effort.

Stirring the emotional drum
Martin Brunnemann is a thrilling character as the rough-and-tumble romantic Cyrano. Lukas Weiss as the unromantic Christian borrows from John Travolta and his disco films. Melanie Sidhu is a ravishing Roxane. Embedded in the outstanding ensemble - Gina Christof, Mirkan Öncel, David Fuchs and Karina Pele - they create a touching evening with this "Cyrano".

Theater Phönix shows that it can bring classics into the present day. An ideal evening for May, the month of love!

Claudia Tröster
Claudia Tröster
