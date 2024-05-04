Theater Phönix Linz
With verses, swords and a big nose in the throes of love
With "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, Linz's Theater Phönix is dusting off a world classic. Caroline Ghanipour's production captivates with speed, wit and even silliness, while at the same time touching the heart. And: vows of love in verse are highly topical!
Cyrano never avoids an argument and is a master of the sword as well as the word. But his self-esteem, as we would put it today, is still lacking: his nose seems too big, which is why he doesn't dare to confess his love to Roxane. To keep her happy, he even becomes a ghostwriter for his rival. When she realizes who is behind the heartbreaking lines, it is too late.
Baroque verses over the phone
Vows of love, letters to the beloved in the age of chats and dating portals? Nothing in the Phönix production seems outdated; it is certainly capable of inspiring a young audience for romance in verse. Ghanipour brings in a lot of modernity.
An Elvis strolls across the stage, there is rocking, and the verses are delivered not only in letters, but also by telephone, without it coming across as pandering. In Peter Engel's versatile set design (costumes: Elke Gattinger), the ensemble drives the play forward with a lot of physical effort.
Stirring the emotional drum
Martin Brunnemann is a thrilling character as the rough-and-tumble romantic Cyrano. Lukas Weiss as the unromantic Christian borrows from John Travolta and his disco films. Melanie Sidhu is a ravishing Roxane. Embedded in the outstanding ensemble - Gina Christof, Mirkan Öncel, David Fuchs and Karina Pele - they create a touching evening with this "Cyrano".
Theater Phönix shows that it can bring classics into the present day. An ideal evening for May, the month of love!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.