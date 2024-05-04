812 successor
Ferrari 12Cilindri: Can you guess the number of cylinders?
Ferrari will probably present its first electric sports car next year. Before that, the Italians are once again focusing on classic V12 delights without any turbo or electric assistance: Ferrari's most powerful production model, the 812, is getting a successor in the fall. It is definitely highly emotional, its model name says it all - but is not particularly creative: 12Cilindri.
So the twelve-cylinder front-mid engine remains. The 6.5-liter unit unleashes 830 hp and almost 700 Newton meters of torque despite the absence of forced ventilation or partial electrification. The power is transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. If required, the 1.6-tonner sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/h.
Visually, it retains the GT style with a long front end, two-seater passenger compartment and short rear end. A more modern and aerodynamically optimized body shell and a striking headlight design provide freshness. Compared to the 812, the completely new chassis offers a wheelbase shortened by two centimetres to 2.70 meters, which, in conjunction with the all-wheel steering, should ensure better handling. Ferrari also relies on a brake-by-wire system with fully variable ABS and the latest development stage of Side Slip Control (SSC), which is designed to keep the driver safely on course in everyday driving and on the racetrack.
Compared to its predecessor, the body has grown by seven centimeters to 4.73 meters. Available as a coupé and convertible, the 12Cilindri offers a sporty, elegant interior with a digitalized cockpit. Behind the steering wheel with XL shift paddles, the driver looks at a large display, with a large touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard. There is also a screen for the front passenger on the right-hand side of the dashboard.
The official market launch of the new 12Cilindri is planned for fall 2024. The price for the coupé in Italy is 395,000 euros, which should be around 600,000 euros in Austria. The convertible version called Spider with a folding roof that opens in 14 seconds will therefore cost around 60,000 euros more.
