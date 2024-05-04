Ferrari 12Cilindri: Can you guess the number of cylinders?

Visually, it retains the GT style with a long front end, two-seater passenger compartment and short rear end. A more modern and aerodynamically optimized body shell and a striking headlight design provide freshness. Compared to the 812, the completely new chassis offers a wheelbase shortened by two centimetres to 2.70 meters, which, in conjunction with the all-wheel steering, should ensure better handling. Ferrari also relies on a brake-by-wire system with fully variable ABS and the latest development stage of Side Slip Control (SSC), which is designed to keep the driver safely on course in everyday driving and on the racetrack.