Excellent results after the first month

"Official final spurt"

Despite the success story, the interim location in Wiener Neustadt will soon be history. "Preparations for the creation of the new helicopter base in Frauenkirchen are in the official final spurt," according to the state. Doskozil: "With this solution, security of supply is guaranteed at all times." The province of Burgenland is thus fulfilling its constitutional obligation to ensure the provision of emergency ambulance services. "At the same time, the quality of care will be raised to a new level."