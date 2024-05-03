Care for the elderly
A home for the elderly is a challenge for municipalities
The infrastructure for the last phase of life can quickly become a tour de force in Salzburg municipalities: How mayors manage projects and fight for additional staff.
New buildings, renovations and growing staff shortages: care for the elderly is one of the biggest challenges facing municipalities.
"We are currently looking for two qualified staff," says Katharina Prommegger (ÖVP), Mayor of Radstadt. The former Senecura home with 54 beds is once again in the hands of the municipality. "The better solution, because we know that no large profits can be made," says the head of the town. One wish remains unfulfilled in Radstadt: They want a day center again.
New buildings in Schwarzach and St. Johann
In Schwarzach, senior citizens were given a home with modern residential groups at the end of 2023. A financial tour de force: "We have raised 15.5 million euros," says Mayor Andreas Haitzer (SPÖ). The state and EU funded the new building with around four million euros. All 48 beds are occupied. There are currently no gaps in staffing either.
We can count ourselves lucky that we currently have no staff shortages in Schwarzach.
Andreas Haitzer (SPÖ), Bürgermeister Schwarzach
Excavators are currently moving in St. Johann: Daycare will also be moving into the new "Mikado" center. Neo-town leader Evi Huber (SPÖ) on care for the elderly: "Our home with 96 places is in good shape. However, 14 rooms cannot currently be occupied." Reason: staffing concerns, which all mayors share. In Oberndorf, an interim solution was found for empty beds: residents with low care needs moved in.
And in Saalfelden, a long-discussed project accompanies the re-elected mayor into his new term of office: a new building is due to be constructed at the Farmach retirement home. Erich Rohrmoser (SPÖ): "We are currently looking into a collaboration with Maria Alm. "N
