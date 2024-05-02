Protests against the law: Kremlin looks to Georgia

Government does too little for EU and NATO accession

So far, the government has taken a cautious approach towards Moscow. It welcomed the EU sanctions, but did not get involved. Although Georgia's government has set EU and NATO accession as its goal, it is doing nothing to achieve it. Quite the opposite: by passing the law on foreign influence, Prime Minister Iraklis Garibashvili of the Georgian Dream party has taken a step towards the Kremlin.