Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will the government fall?

Protests against the law: Kremlin looks to Georgia

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 21:53

Hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets in Georgia for weeks. Against a law that facilitates repression against critics. Should the government fall, the question arises as to whether Moscow will stand idly by.

comment0 Kommentare

Georgia is on the brink of collapse. Eighty percent of the population want to join the EU - and the country wants the status of prospective accession candidate.

Government does too little for EU and NATO accession
So far, the government has taken a cautious approach towards Moscow. It welcomed the EU sanctions, but did not get involved. Although Georgia's government has set EU and NATO accession as its goal, it is doing nothing to achieve it. Quite the opposite: by passing the law on foreign influence, Prime Minister Iraklis Garibashvili of the Georgian Dream party has taken a step towards the Kremlin.

+1
Fotos

The law stipulates that organizations that receive at least 20 percent of their funding from abroad must register with the authorities in Georgia. Critics see clear parallels with the law against "foreign agents" in Russia, which allows the authorities there to take massive action against critical media and organizations.

Sea of lights for democracy and freedom: this is what Georgians are taking to the streets for. (Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Sea of lights for democracy and freedom: this is what Georgians are taking to the streets for.
(Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Hundreds of thousands have been taking to the streets against the law for weeks. With the flags of Georgia and the EU. The government responds with brutal police violence. If it doesn't get a grip on the situation, Moscow will soon be on the scene.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blames the West for the fact that there are "anti-Russian tendencies" in Georgia. Russia invaded Georgia once before in 2008. Since then, 20 percent of Georgian territory has been occupied by Russia. If the current, more Russia-friendly government is overthrown, the Kremlin could be called into action once again.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf