Operator disappointed

“You set something up and someone tramples on it”

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 06:00

Self-service stores are popular, but they are often the target of brazen thieves. Most recently, a couple in Scharten stole home-made items worth around 700 euros. A surveillance camera did nothing to deter the thieves.

"It was my lifelong dream," says Michaela Doms, referring to her self-service hut "Midos Welt" in Scharten. The 40-year-old is passionate about sewing in her spare time and has been offering her work on six square meters since 24 March. On Monday, the small store was raided by thieves.

Coup only lasts five minutes
"The couple were only inside for five minutes, grabbed one of my homemade bags and packed it up - including cushions, hoods and crocheted doilies, totaling around 712.50 euros worth of goods," says Doms. The thieves were not deterred by the CCTV camera and have not yet responded to the Facebook call to report their actions.

Operator disappointed
"Now I've filed a complaint," says the angry mother of four. The material damage is compounded by anger and disappointment. "I put so much heart and soul into my work. I started crocheting in 2021 when my daughter had cancer and I spent a lot of time with her in hospital."

Cameras are not a deterrent
In Neuzeug, around 40 kilometers away, Gusto store owner Nadine Staudinger (26) is already an "expert" when it comes to theft. The last time her self-service hut was targeted by thieves was in April, despite cameras. "We offer products from local farmers. You have to 'scan' your ATM card at the entrance, but people still keep stealing.

Dependent on tips
It's often just small things, most recently it was sausages and a kilo of bread," says Staudinger. She sometimes posts pictures from the surveillance camera on Facebook and hopes for tips from the public, which she follows up.

Thieves confronted with the crime
"I go to the people and confront them. If they pay, I don't press charges," says the 26-year-old. What does she want to say to the thieves? "It hurts and is disappointing. You build something up and someone tramples it underfoot".

You can also read the commentary by "Krone" editor Andrea Kloimstein

"Honesty lasts the longest". This proverb from the 18th century is still valid for most of us today. That's why self-service huts are a good thing for the majority of the population, as they offer regional products at fair prices. The fair prices are not least due to the fact that no staff are employed in the stores to make sure that the selected goods are paid for.

Unfortunately, a few people don't take honesty very seriously and everyone has to pay the price. A number of self-service stores have already closed again, massively shortened their opening hours or installed surveillance cameras. Anyone who risks being reported to the police over a packet of sausages is not only dishonest, but stupid.

Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
