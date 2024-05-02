Scorching work could have triggered large-scale operation

250 people were evacuated from buildings

At around 9.30 a.m., the first fire department was alerted by a fire alarm. It quickly became clear that it was a major fire. The alert was therefore raised to level 4. Around 150 firefighters rushed to the scene. Around 250 people had to be evacuated from the buildings. "There was a lot of smoke and it also smelled in the building. Then we were evacuated and we waited outside for two hours until we were allowed back in," reports an affected employee at the DM head office. The evacuation went smoothly.