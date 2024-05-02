“A Nazi party”: Sager in “ZiB 2” has repercussions

SPD at a polling low

Esken attributed the fact that the party is still as strong as the SPD in the polls to "multiple crises" that have unsettled society, such as the coronavirus crisis and the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, there are many upheavals such as the transformation to climate neutrality. "These are serious uncertainties for the population. And the fake answers, the easy answers, the scapegoats that the AfD has to offer are a way out for many."