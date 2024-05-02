Fierce debate
“A Nazi party”: Sager in “ZiB 2” has repercussions
The leader of the German Social Democrats, Saskia Esken, was also a guest at the SPÖ's May Day celebrations on Wednesday. On "ZiB 2", she sharply criticized the right-wing populist AfD and called it a "Nazi party". This has now led to a fierce backlash on social media. Moderator Armin Wolf in particular is annoyed by the "right-wing extremist aggro tweets".
In an interview with Wolf, Esken drew a comparison between the AfD and Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. "Goebbels gave a speech in 1935 about the stupidity of democracy, because at the time it had given the NSDAP all the means to abolish it itself," said the 62-year-old. And added: "We will not be prepared to give the AfD the means to abolish democracy."
"Yes, that is a Nazi party"
Wolf asked: "Are you now comparing the AfD with Goebbels?" Esken promptly replied: "Yes. It's a Nazi party." Wolf asked, somewhat astonished: "Don't you think that's an exaggeration?" Esken: "No, because the nationalist thinking is comparable, as are the efforts to undermine democracy," said the SPD leader.
"Misanthropic attitudes"
The AfD also has "misanthropic attitudes towards all kinds of groups in our society". "These are serious threats to our democracy that we have to fend off."
Wolf countered that nobody in the AfD was proposing the construction of concentration camps and the abolition of democracy. Esken replied: "The AfD clearly has anti-constitutional aspirations that are aimed at destroying our democracy. I am convinced of that."
The SPD leader emphasized that a substantive debate with the AfD was important. "We must make it very clear that they are not on the side of ordinary people, the little people, the workers, as they claim to be. It is a rich elite party." The AfD would be committing "economic madness" by leaving the EU and expelling migrants from the country.
Ban proceedings against AfD?
In addition to the political fight, there are also "constitutional means", added the SPD leader. The AfD's financial flows must be dried up and its links to banned organizations must be disclosed. And if the Office for the Protection of the Constitution identifies anti-constitutional aspirations in the AfD, party banning proceedings must also be pursued.
SPD at a polling low
Esken attributed the fact that the party is still as strong as the SPD in the polls to "multiple crises" that have unsettled society, such as the coronavirus crisis and the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, there are many upheavals such as the transformation to climate neutrality. "These are serious uncertainties for the population. And the fake answers, the easy answers, the scapegoats that the AfD has to offer are a way out for many."
Hot discussion about Nazi slogans
Her statement that the AfD is a Nazi party is now the subject of heated debate on social media. Some users showed understanding for the SPD leader. "She's right. Cowering & understanding were yesterday. Anyone who votes AfD is deliberately voting for right-wing extremists. Not because they are FOR democracy, but AGAINST it," wrote one user.
Others were sharply critical and called for consequences. "What the SPD chairwoman has said is a bottomless insolence and must have consequences under criminal law. When it comes to the AfD, they probably lose all inhibitions," wrote another user.
Charges filed against Esken
In the meantime, a complaint has reportedly already been filed against Esken with the Vienna public prosecutor's office for trivializing the crimes of National Socialism.
Wolf: "Right-wing extremist aggro tweets"
And ORF presenter Armin Wolf? He complained above all about the manners on X (formerly Twitter). "Sapperlot, it's a pain when you end up in German troll bubbles with something like that. There are always so many of them... I've been drowning in right-wing aggro tweets since this morning and can hardly keep up with the blocking. And so many German flags...", he wrote.
He also criticized the rules on X: "I'm reporting a tweet that openly denies the Holocaust. Twitter/X: "... we have decided that ... there are no violations of the X rules." Then finally adapt your rules to a minimum standard of civilization!" Wolf demanded.
