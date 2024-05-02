Renault Symbioz: How does it fit into the range?

Good amount of space

Like the trunk, the interior offers more than just the usual amount of space for the class. The rear bench seat can be moved lengthways by 16 centimetres; if it is positioned right at the front, front passengers should not adjust their seats too far back, otherwise it will be very cramped for the knees in row two. Depending on the rear seat position, Renault specifies a trunk capacity of between 492 and 624 liters with full seating; as a two-seater, the Symbioz can hold up to 1582 liters. For comparison: according to the manufacturer, the smaller Captur can hold 422 to 1275 liters and the longer Austral 430 to 1455 liters. The Scenic has a capacity of 545 to 1670 liters. The newcomer can therefore hold its own here.