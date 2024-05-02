New model series
Renault Symbioz: How does it fit into the range?
There is room in the smallest gap: Between the Captur (4.23 meters), Austral (4.51 meters) and Arkana (4.57 meters), Renault will be adding the 4.41-meter-long Symbioz from September 2024. This is the same length as the Scenic, but is a completely different car. All clear?
In any case, the introduction of the Symbioz will not make the model range any clearer, especially as the French are also recasting old names (see Espace and Scenic, which are now SUVs). However, the parallel with the Scenic is quickly explained: the Scenic is based on a purely electric platform, while the Symbioz is based on the combustion engine platform of the Clio and Captur.
For fleets and families
And so the Symbioz almost looks like an extended Captur in the current brand design. It combines a good amount of space and family-friendly variability with fresh infotainment and safety technology and (with the right driving profile) an economical full hybrid drive. And it also aims to appeal to fleet operators who are keeping a close eye on maintenance costs.
At first glance, the moderate 1.58 meter high Symbioz certainly seems to be up to these challenges. It looks chic and modern without overdoing it, the long, clearly structured side line and the long rear overhang indicate a more than decent amount of space. At the front, the designers have not only placed the recently modernized Renault logo centrally on the radiator grille, but have also used it vertically divided for the light signature and a three-dimensional pattern on the radiator grille - an eye-catcher. Depending on the equipment version (Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic), there are also new 18- or 19-inch wheels and rear lights in "ice cube design".
Good amount of space
Like the trunk, the interior offers more than just the usual amount of space for the class. The rear bench seat can be moved lengthways by 16 centimetres; if it is positioned right at the front, front passengers should not adjust their seats too far back, otherwise it will be very cramped for the knees in row two. Depending on the rear seat position, Renault specifies a trunk capacity of between 492 and 624 liters with full seating; as a two-seater, the Symbioz can hold up to 1582 liters. For comparison: according to the manufacturer, the smaller Captur can hold 422 to 1275 liters and the longer Austral 430 to 1455 liters. The Scenic has a capacity of 545 to 1670 liters. The newcomer can therefore hold its own here.
Quite electronic
We are already familiar with the latest version of the OpenR Link multimedia system from the Mégane E-Tech Electric and Scenic. This boasts Google functions based on Android Automotive 12 and enables wired and wireless smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The whole thing is operated by voice control or via the 10.4-inch touchscreen, which is supplemented by a 10.3-inch central display behind the steering wheel.
The new Symbioz offers up to 29 driver assistance systems, all of which are available in the highest equipment level, Iconic. Renault considers itself to be "on a par with the best competitors" and specifically points out the Active Driver Assist for level two autonomous driving and the intelligent adaptive cruise control. The Safety Coach, which is designed to contribute to greater safety and efficiency, evaluates driving style on a scale of zero to 100 and points out potential for improvement in case of doubt, is a matter of taste.
My Safety Switch is less educational and more practical. It helps combat the beeping and chirping of assistance systems, which many drivers find annoying, by muting up to six of them at the touch of a button after starting. Those who like to enjoy a clear view upwards can order the Solarbay glass roof, which switches between transparent and shaded in several stages at the touch of a button.
Full hybrid as standard drive
When it is launched in fall 2024, the Symbioz will initially only be powered by the familiar E-Tech 145 hybrid drive with 143 hp. It consists of a 36 kW/49 hp electric motor and a 94 hp 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, supplemented by a high-voltage starter generator, which contributes a further 18 kW/25 hp and operates the clutchless multi-mode transmission. There is also a 1.2 kWh battery which, according to Renault, should enable the Symbioz to cover up to 80 percent of the distances in the city on electric power. Because of this and the basic weight of less than 1.5 tons, the French promise ranges of up to 1000 kilometers.
Renault has announced that orders for the Symbioz will start in June, but prices have not yet been announced. We expect prices to be in the low 30,000s.
