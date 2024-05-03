Adfors closes its plant: 48 jobs to go

Bad news for the employees of Saint-Gobain Adfors in Hornstein: the company wants to close the site. After rumors to this effect had been circulating for some time, the company has now confirmed that the plant will be closed on June 30. "All 48 employees have had the opportunity to find out about opportunities within the Saint-Gobain Group - four employees have accepted a concrete offer, and a social plan has been drawn up for all others," the company announced in response to a request.