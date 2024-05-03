Social plan drawn up
Adfors closes its plant: 48 jobs to go
Saint-Gobain Adfors is closing its site in Hornstein in the coming weeks. A redundancy plan has already been drawn up for the employees affected.
Bad news for the employees of Saint-Gobain Adfors in Hornstein: the company wants to close the site. After rumors to this effect had been circulating for some time, the company has now confirmed that the plant will be closed on June 30. "All 48 employees have had the opportunity to find out about opportunities within the Saint-Gobain Group - four employees have accepted a concrete offer, and a social plan has been drawn up for all others," the company announced in response to a request.
Production moves to the Czech Republic
In cooperation with the local authorities, support was provided in the job search. "According to our information, many employees have probably already found other jobs in the region," emphasized Saint-Gobain. Part of the production will be relocated to the main plant in Hodonice in the Czech Republic. The company premises will be sold.
Poor economic situation
The reason for the closure is the poor state of the construction industry in Germany and especially abroad. Saint-Gobain Adfors mainly produces for export. "Despite restructuring measures, it has unfortunately not been possible to adapt the company to the current market situation," it explains. The company expressly regrets not being able to maintain the site.
In Hornstein since 1988
The plant in Hornstein has been in existence since 1988 and has been part of the Saint-Gobain Group since 2005. The French company specializes primarily in the production of glass fibre wallpaper. The listed industrial group is represented in 76 countries worldwide and has 160,000 employees. Turnover in 2023 was 47.9 billion euros.
