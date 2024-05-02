Appeal to Streithansl
Teachers’ representative: “Suspend family reunification”
In order to save Vienna's schools from collapse due to the large number of new pupils, teachers' union representative Thomas Krebs (fcg) is calling for an end to the dispute and a suspension of family reunification.
Vienna's schools currently have to take in around 350 new pupils every month - mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine. This is a logistical tour de force with no guarantee of success. Thomas Krebs, staff representative for regional teachers, puts it in a nutshell: "Dozens of pupils arrive every month who simply don't meet the requirements for attending school."
Teaching is now just a minor matter
The expert paints a bleak picture: "Teachers have to do auxiliary police work, as more and more pupils are violent and extremist. Teachers are forced to do auxiliary medical work as more and more pupils need medical care and attention. Teachers have to do psychosocial work, as many pupils have a need for this." Teachers are finding it increasingly difficult to do their actual job - teaching.
The quarrelling parties at federal and state level must finally stop blaming each other. We need quick solutions now.
Suspend family reunification in Vienna
Krebs is calling for an immediate suspension of family reunification in Vienna in order to give schools and teachers a "breather and calming phase". What is needed now is relief for Vienna in order to avoid an escalation.
Urgent respite for schools
Krebs is thus indirectly supporting the demands of the Vienna city government, which has been calling for a better distribution of asylum seekers and immigrants in Austria for weeks.
Disputes at federal and state level
The urgent appeal from fcg trade unionist Thomas Krebs: "Politicians, whether at federal or state level, are elected to tackle problems. When it comes to family reunification, I only ever hear who is to blame. But it's never themselves. I've never heard a single solution-oriented sentence. Teachers are the last in the food chain and are left to fend for themselves."
