Growth in the Augarten
Viennese choir girls study with the choirboys
News from the world's most famous boys' choir: the Vienna Boys' Choir's school campus will be ready for girls from the fall and will become an "educational institution for the performing arts"
The CD box for the 525th anniversary in 2023 stands proudly in Palais Augarten. The state rooms are currently being restored. But it is constantly being rebuilt anyway. Because from the fall, the Viennese choir girls will need space! In the 527th year of the venerable boys' choir tradition, the first female cohort will enter their own grammar school: the Viennese choir girls will then be able to attend school together with their boy colleagues until their A-levels.
For the girls, this means not only a few rehearsals a week as externs, but also a full singing and school education. The year is divided into trimesters. Two for learning, the third for concert tours. In spring 2025, the choir girls will pack their bags for the first time.
The Boys' Choir thus offers a complete educational campus in Augarten. The children and young people sing here at elementary school in the Chorus Primus, in the four touring choirs of the Boys' Choir and its female counterpart, the Chorus Girls, and then in the youth choir (Chorus Juventus). From the fall, the school is officially an "educational institution for the performing arts". One that sets a socio-political example when people from 39 nations live, learn and sing together peacefully.
Following the call for financial aid before Christmas, some of the promised emergency aid has been received. A sustainable financing model is currently being negotiated. Tours have resumed in full swing following the pandemic slump. They are currently touring Japan - but are also performing in Vienna between MuTh, Musikverein and Hofburgkapelle.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.