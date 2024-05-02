Viennese choir girls study with the choirboys

The CD box for the 525th anniversary in 2023 stands proudly in Palais Augarten. The state rooms are currently being restored. But it is constantly being rebuilt anyway. Because from the fall, the Viennese choir girls will need space! In the 527th year of the venerable boys' choir tradition, the first female cohort will enter their own grammar school: the Viennese choir girls will then be able to attend school together with their boy colleagues until their A-levels.