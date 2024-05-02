Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Growth in the Augarten

Viennese choir girls study with the choirboys

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 16:27

News from the world's most famous boys' choir: the Vienna Boys' Choir's school campus will be ready for girls from the fall and will become an "educational institution for the performing arts"

comment0 Kommentare

The CD box for the 525th anniversary in 2023 stands proudly in Palais Augarten. The state rooms are currently being restored. But it is constantly being rebuilt anyway. Because from the fall, the Viennese choir girls will need space! In the 527th year of the venerable boys' choir tradition, the first female cohort will enter their own grammar school: the Viennese choir girls will then be able to attend school together with their boy colleagues until their A-levels.

For the girls, this means not only a few rehearsals a week as externs, but also a full singing and school education. The year is divided into trimesters. Two for learning, the third for concert tours. In spring 2025, the choir girls will pack their bags for the first time.

The Boys' Choir thus offers a complete educational campus in Augarten. The children and young people sing here at elementary school in the Chorus Primus, in the four touring choirs of the Boys' Choir and its female counterpart, the Chorus Girls, and then in the youth choir (Chorus Juventus). From the fall, the school is officially an "educational institution for the performing arts". One that sets a socio-political example when people from 39 nations live, learn and sing together peacefully.

Following the call for financial aid before Christmas, some of the promised emergency aid has been received. A sustainable financing model is currently being negotiated. Tours have resumed in full swing following the pandemic slump. They are currently touring Japan - but are also performing in Vienna between MuTh, Musikverein and Hofburgkapelle.

Stefan Musil
Stefan Musil
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf