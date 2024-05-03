Win tickets
Your “Krone” experience at the Austria Comic Con
Supernatural, Gotham, Buffy - for die-hard series junkies, these are all well-known titles. Unbelievably, you can now meet the world-famous stars of these series live in Wels (Upper Austria): at the Austria Comic Con on May 25 and 26 at Messe Wels. The "Krone" is giving away tickets for this trade fair highlight.
On May 25 and 26, the entire scene will once again meet at the Austria Comic Con at Messe Wels. Series stars, national and international illustrators, colorful and original cosplayers and a huge pinball expo await visitors.
At the "Krone" stand, Star Movie and the "OÖ-Krone" have also prepared great prizes and promotions for the new film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga": Prove your skill and fish out exclusive movie posters from the grab-and-go machine, as well as 20 cinema vouchers (redeemable in almost all cinemas throughout Austria) for the new "Mad Max" flick.
The topic of eSports will also be extensively presented again and top players from Austria, Germany and Switzerland will be playing for mega prizes every day at the "ACC Masters of eSports" Mario Kart tournament. The "Krone" is giving away weekend and Sunday tickets for the Austria Comic Con. Simply select your favorite prize below, enter your dates and you're in the running for the prizes.
All information about the trade fair: austriacomiccon.com
