More and more young people affected by unemployment

Compared to the previous year, the number of unemployed people has risen by 842 to a total of 10,787. "The increase in the 20 to 25 age group is above average," analyzes Bereuter. In this age group, 200 more unemployed people, or 20.9%, are registered with the AMS than at the end of April 2023. The proportion of registered people in this age group who have completed compulsory schooling or less is 45.1%. "In addition to our focus on rapid placement, securing vocational training is our top priority," says Bereuter, explaining his priorities.