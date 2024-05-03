AMS Vorarlberg
More and more young people affected by unemployment
There is not much good news from the labor market at the moment: the number of job seekers continues to rise - with no end in sight.
The economic downturn is increasingly making itself felt on the labor market. The current figures are also causing headaches for Bernhard Bereuter, head of the Vorarlberg Public Employment Service (AMS): "Although the 8.5 percent increase in unemployment in Vorarlberg is well below the national average of 11.2 percent, the current trend is still not encouraging," he explains.
Compared to the previous year, the number of unemployed people has risen by 842 to a total of 10,787. "The increase in the 20 to 25 age group is above average," analyzes Bereuter. In this age group, 200 more unemployed people, or 20.9%, are registered with the AMS than at the end of April 2023. The proportion of registered people in this age group who have completed compulsory schooling or less is 45.1%. "In addition to our focus on rapid placement, securing vocational training is our top priority," says Bereuter, explaining his priorities.
There ispositive news for older people
There are currently 2489 people in training. With 4735 vacancies, the number of jobs on offer has fallen by six percent compared to the previous year.
However, there is also good news to report: The number of unemployed people in the 55 to 60 age group was reduced - by 3.9 percent to a total of 1324 people.
