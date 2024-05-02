In Liebenfels
Buschenschank rethought: wine invites you to eat
In Liebenfels, a wine tavern is run with a strong focus on regional cooperation with many farmers.
Christina and Christoph Maltschnig have taken a new approach to wine taverns. Normally, meat products, dairy products, vegetables etc. are produced directly on the farm and then served as a snack on site.
Special offer
"But we buy the produce from our neighbors and put together a colorful snack," explain the two parents, thus relying heavily on regional cooperation. What do the Maltschnigs put on the table? Home-produced wines - ranging from Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and Cabernet Blanc to blossom muscatel and frizzante variations.
"Wine is our main product, so to speak, and we specialized in it years ago," explains the winemaker, who took over the former farm with livestock from his family. However, restructuring was necessary for the professional snowboarder. "I always wanted to take over the farm, but I just wanted to run it differently - to move into a niche where you can set the price of your products yourself."
Did you know that...
- there are 51 wine taverns in Carinthia
- 30 years ago there were as many as 200
- Carinthia has the strictest wine tavern law in Austria
- the first wine taverns have already started the season
Growing bigger and bigger
And that's how winegrowing came about. "We started small in 2014 and gradually expanded," says the winegrowing couple with satisfaction and gratitude. Christina and Christoph also rely on the help of their friends and families. "Everyone helps with the harvest. Many hands are needed here." The couple focus on sustainable cultivation. "We do without pesticides as much as possible." The tavern will reopen in June.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.