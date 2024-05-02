Passenger was trapped in the wreck after accident

A serious traffic accident occurred on Wednesday at 7.22 pm in the municipality of Hirschbach im Mühlkreis. A car came to rest on its roof on the B38 Böhmerwaldstraße at the Lahrndorf junction. The 29-year-old Romanian driver was able to free himself from the car. The seriously injured 32-year-old passenger, also from Romania, was in the car when the police arrived and was rescued from the wreck with the assistance of the emergency services after receiving initial treatment from the emergency doctor.