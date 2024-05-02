Car ended up on the roof
Passenger was trapped in the wreck after accident
Yesterday's public holiday ended for two Romanians with serious injuries in hospital. They collided with a local driver in Hirschbach im Mühlkreis. The two men's car ended up on its roof and the passenger was trapped in the wreck.
A serious traffic accident occurred on Wednesday at 7.22 pm in the municipality of Hirschbach im Mühlkreis. A car came to rest on its roof on the B38 Böhmerwaldstraße at the Lahrndorf junction. The 29-year-old Romanian driver was able to free himself from the car. The seriously injured 32-year-old passenger, also from Romania, was in the car when the police arrived and was rescued from the wreck with the assistance of the emergency services after receiving initial treatment from the emergency doctor.
Emergency braking was no longer of any use
The circumstances of the accident revealed that a 69-year-old driver from Hirschbach im Mühlkreis was driving his car on the Lahrndorf goods road and wanted to cross it straight ahead on the B38 in the direction of Hirschbach. At the same time, the 29-year-old was driving his car on the B38 coming from Bad Leonfelden in the direction of Freistadt.
Despite emergency braking by both drivers, they were unable to prevent a collision, as a result of which the 29-year-old's car left the road, hit a tree, overturned and crashed on the side of the road.
Total loss of the car
roof. The 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries and his 32-year-old passenger with serious injuries. The 29-year-old's car was totaled and the second driver's car sustained considerable material damage. A breathalyzer test carried out on the 69-year-old revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.74 per mille.
