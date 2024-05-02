Vorteilswelt
Delegation on site

Salzburg approaches the Giro

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 10:56

A delegation from the province of Salzburg is traveling to Turin for the start of the tour. For President Thomas Hödlmoser, the focus will be on gaining experience and making contacts.

comment0 Kommentare

Almost a year ago, rumors about a possible Giro d'Italia stage in Salzburg were doing the rounds. After that, things quietened down again. Now, however, things could be on the move again, Salzburg is getting closer to the cycling tour again.

A delegation from the province will be present at this year's start of the stage race in Turin at the weekend. "We will be watching the first stage and the start of the second," says Thomas Hödlmoser, President of the Salzburg Cycling Association. The trip has one main purpose: "We want to see how it all works, gain experience and make contacts." However, the "Präse" puts the brakes on possible talks and even negotiations for a future stage in the city of Mozart: "Nothing is planned. That would also be a matter for politics and tourism."

"Important for cycling"
Even if the head of the association would welcome the opportunity to host the Giro in the Salzburg region: "Bringing a Pro Tour race to Salzburg is a goal in itself. It would be very important for cycling in the province and especially for young cyclists."

Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
