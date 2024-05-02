Salzburg approaches the Giro

A delegation from the province will be present at this year's start of the stage race in Turin at the weekend. "We will be watching the first stage and the start of the second," says Thomas Hödlmoser, President of the Salzburg Cycling Association. The trip has one main purpose: "We want to see how it all works, gain experience and make contacts." However, the "Präse" puts the brakes on possible talks and even negotiations for a future stage in the city of Mozart: "Nothing is planned. That would also be a matter for politics and tourism."