Separation announced
“Screaming primary” loses his job at the hospital
Following a wave of criticism, Salzburg Accident Hospital announces the departure of its chief surgeon. The "Krone" had reported several times about the questionable management style of the primary surgeon.
The "Krone" reported on the "screaming primary" at Salzburg Accident Hospital: the doctor was a "narcissist", had shouted at colleagues and treated them disrespectfully. He was even reported because he had left the room in the middle of an operation to allegedly conduct an online training course.
Separation already initiated
Following the wave of criticism voiced by several ex-employees of the accident hospital to the "Krone" and other media, the first consequences have now been drawn: The Board of Directors of the General Accident Insurance Institution (AUVA), which operates the hospital, decided on Tuesday to initiate "steps to terminate the employment relationship".
The internal audit department also began examining the allegations this week: Was there danger to patients? Did the hospital management react in time? The latter was another point of criticism. These and other questions are to be clarified by next month, according to the AUVA.
