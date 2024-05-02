Stork family feels at home on transmission mast

Fridolin and Elsa have taken flight from Leopoldskron: The stork couple, so christened by local residents, had started building their nest near Moosstrasse in mid-April. The migratory birds are an absolute rarity in the province - it was only a few years ago that they were spotted attempting to spend the summer in the province again after a good two-century break. The joy among bird lovers about the imminent breeding and possible offspring was enormous. But Salzburg AG intervened. Due to a short circuit on the 110k V electricity pylon chosen by Master Adebar as a nest, as the company announced.