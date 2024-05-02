Pro cyclist Haller dreams twice of France

Klagenfurt's professional cyclist Marco Haller was not really happy with his first stage of the season. 26th place at the "GP Harelbeke" was the maximum in the spring classics this season. "I was often quite good, but unfortunately it wasn't enough for a top result. It would actually suit me better to help a top rider to the end - but we didn't have that at Bora-Hansgrohe. That's why it was sobering for me," summarized the 33-year-old.