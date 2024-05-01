Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

One-year ceasefire?

Israel makes further concessions to Hamas

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 11:14

According to media reports, Israel has made far-reaching concessions to the militant Palestinian organization during negotiations with Hamas. Accordingly, the possibility of a ceasefire of up to one year was also offered.

comment0 Kommentare

There was talk of a first phase with a three-week ceasefire. During this period, at least 20 hostages would be released in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. A second stage would involve a ten-week ceasefire, during which Hamas and Israel could agree on a more extensive release of hostages and a longer pause in fighting that could last up to a year.

How is Hamas reacting to the proposal? (Bild: AFP)
How is Hamas reacting to the proposal?
(Bild: AFP)
The Rafah offensive could also be postponed. (Bild: APA/AFP/Menahem KAHANA)
The Rafah offensive could also be postponed.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Menahem KAHANA)

Latest proposal is "last chance"
The Israeli government is expecting a response from Hamas to the latest offer on Wednesday evening, the Times of Israel newspaper quoted an Israeli official as saying. Israel is prepared to send a delegation to the indirect negotiations in Cairo in the coming days, the "Wall Street Journal" quoted Israeli and Egyptian officials as saying. The latest proposal is seen in Jerusalem as a "last chance".

If an agreement is reached, it is conceivable that Israel will initially refrain from the announced ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have sought shelter. "Time is of the essence, but I can't set a deadline here," said the communications director of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, on Tuesday and called on Hamas to agree to the proposal.

Hamas has so far insisted on an end to the war
However, Hamas has so far insisted on an end to the war, which Israel rejects. The two sides are not negotiating directly, but via the mediators Egypt, Qatar and the USA. "Hopes rise and fall, and (...) we'll just keep on the ball and see if we can make it work," Kirby said of the ongoing negotiations.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf