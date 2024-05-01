One-year ceasefire?
Israel makes further concessions to Hamas
According to media reports, Israel has made far-reaching concessions to the militant Palestinian organization during negotiations with Hamas. Accordingly, the possibility of a ceasefire of up to one year was also offered.
There was talk of a first phase with a three-week ceasefire. During this period, at least 20 hostages would be released in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. A second stage would involve a ten-week ceasefire, during which Hamas and Israel could agree on a more extensive release of hostages and a longer pause in fighting that could last up to a year.
Latest proposal is "last chance"
The Israeli government is expecting a response from Hamas to the latest offer on Wednesday evening, the Times of Israel newspaper quoted an Israeli official as saying. Israel is prepared to send a delegation to the indirect negotiations in Cairo in the coming days, the "Wall Street Journal" quoted Israeli and Egyptian officials as saying. The latest proposal is seen in Jerusalem as a "last chance".
If an agreement is reached, it is conceivable that Israel will initially refrain from the announced ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have sought shelter. "Time is of the essence, but I can't set a deadline here," said the communications director of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, on Tuesday and called on Hamas to agree to the proposal.
Hamas has so far insisted on an end to the war
However, Hamas has so far insisted on an end to the war, which Israel rejects. The two sides are not negotiating directly, but via the mediators Egypt, Qatar and the USA. "Hopes rise and fall, and (...) we'll just keep on the ball and see if we can make it work," Kirby said of the ongoing negotiations.
