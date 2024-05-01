Was 77 years old
Had cancer: US author Paul Auster is dead
The US writer Paul Auster is dead. The author of the "New York Trilogy" died on Tuesday at the age of 77 as a result of cancer.
Auster was born in Newark near New York in 1947 as the son of Jewish immigrants and dreamed of becoming a writer from an early age. He studied literature in New York and France and initially financed himself through teaching assignments and translation work.
Breakthrough with "New York Trilogy"
After his first marriage failed, he made his breakthrough in the mid-1980s with the "New York Trilogy" - three loosely connected detective stories entitled "City of Glass", "Drop Shadow" and "Behind Closed Doors". He later established himself as a celebrated bestselling author with works such as "Moon Over Manhattan", "Mr. Vertigo" and "The Book of Illusions".
Auster's characters, often influenced by his own life story, are eccentric, broken characters. In their search for themselves, they lose themselves in dark abysses and obscure corners. The unpredictable, random events and fantastic twists and turns characterize their existence and give rise to philosophical reflections on art and culture, identity, life and death.
More popular in Europe than in his own country
His books have been translated into dozens of languages, and he was even more popular in Europe than in his own country. Auster once said that he was "obsessed" with writing. After being diagnosed with cancer, Auster underwent a series of treatments, as he told the Guardian last year on the publication of his latest book, Baumgartner. "I feel that my health is so precarious that this could be the last thing I ever write."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.