Had cancer: US author Paul Auster is dead

His books have been translated into dozens of languages, and he was even more popular in Europe than in his own country. Auster once said that he was "obsessed" with writing. After being diagnosed with cancer, Auster underwent a series of treatments, as he told the Guardian last year on the publication of his latest book, Baumgartner. "I feel that my health is so precarious that this could be the last thing I ever write."