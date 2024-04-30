Austria’s World Championship squad fills up with stars

Reinbacher, who was selected at number five in last year's NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens, is injured. He will also not be eligible for the World Championship at a later date. Rohrer, meanwhile, will play with the ZSC Lions in the final series against Lausanne for the Swiss championship title and is expected to join the team camp on Friday. Marco Kasper is in the AHL play-offs with the Grand Rapids Griffins and will only be an option if he is knocked out early.