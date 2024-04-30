Rossi is in
Austria’s World Championship squad fills up with stars
The Austrian squad for the Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic (May 10 - 26 in Prague and Ostrava) is taking on its final shape. On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Roger Bader will have almost the entire team available for the first time.
NHL star Marco Rossi as well as the Salzburg champions Thomas Raffl, Mario Huber, Benjamin Nissner and Ali Wukovits have been called up. This means that only Vinzenz Rohrer and Peter Schneider, who is ill, are missing. David Reinbacher, on the other hand, has to miss the World Cup.
Reinbacher, who was selected at number five in last year's NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens, is injured. He will also not be eligible for the World Championship at a later date. Rohrer, meanwhile, will play with the ZSC Lions in the final series against Lausanne for the Swiss championship title and is expected to join the team camp on Friday. Marco Kasper is in the AHL play-offs with the Grand Rapids Griffins and will only be an option if he is knocked out early.
"We'll be very close to our World Championship squad from Wednesday. Like every week, we have to integrate the new players quickly. That's always a small step back at the beginning," said Bader, who will have to do without Johannes Bischofberger for family reasons.
The team boss was satisfied with the development of his team. "We have made significant progress in the last two weeks," said Bader after the test matches against the Czech Republic and Germany. Last Saturday, the ÖEHV team recorded their first win of the World Championship preparations against the runners-up. The top-class dress rehearsal against world champions Canada will take place in Vienna on Sunday (19:00). Austria's first World Championship match will be against Denmark in Prague on May 11.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.