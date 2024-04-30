Alfred Lehner returns to Burgenland

What had been rumored for some time is now certain: Alfred Lehner will become the new Director of Education as of today. This was announced by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Education Minister Martin Polaschek. The 62-year-old can look back on an extensive career in the education sector. Be it as a teacher, director of the Markt Allhau secondary school or as a school quality manager. The last station took the Buchschachen native to the Ministry of Education, where he worked as a regional coordinator.