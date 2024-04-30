New education director
Alfred Lehner returns to Burgenland
Alfred Lehner will head the Directorate of Education in Burgenland from May. He succeeds Heinz Zitz, who retired from office for family reasons.
What had been rumored for some time is now certain: Alfred Lehner will become the new Director of Education as of today. This was announced by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Education Minister Martin Polaschek. The 62-year-old can look back on an extensive career in the education sector. Be it as a teacher, director of the Markt Allhau secondary school or as a school quality manager. The last station took the Buchschachen native to the Ministry of Education, where he worked as a regional coordinator.
For Doskozil, Lehner is the ideal candidate. "He knows the educational landscape in all its facets and has made a name for himself as an innovative education expert," says Doskozil. Lehner will be a driving force for further development with a focus on the essentials: giving all pupils the best possible educational opportunities.
"There are constantly new challenges in the school system, which we will face together in the future and shape the educational landscape in a future-oriented way," congratulated Daniela Winkler, State Councillor for Education. The Chamber of Commerce is also looking forward to good cooperation. "Particularly in times of a shortage of skilled workers, we need experts who maintain close contact with the business world in order to optimally prepare young people for the world of work," says President Wirth.
