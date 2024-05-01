What does the AKtiven summer vacation offer?

Year after year, working parents are faced with the problem of organizing and financing childcare for their children during the summer vacations. A few years ago, AK Styria decided to offer an inexpensive and attractive mix of learning assistance and recreational fun under the title "AKtive Sommerferien". Due to the great success last year, the childcare offer will again comprise four weeks this year, consisting of the AKtiv Lernen, AKtiv Forschen and AKtiv Sporteln programs for children of primary school age or lower secondary school up to the age of 14.