AK SERVICE TIP
What does the AKtiven summer vacation offer?
This year, the Styrian Chamber of Labor is once again offering an attractive combination of vacation fun and learning support for working parents who want their children to be well looked after during the vacations. AK education expert Bettina Ramp has some important tips.
Year after year, working parents are faced with the problem of organizing and financing childcare for their children during the summer vacations. A few years ago, AK Styria decided to offer an inexpensive and attractive mix of learning assistance and recreational fun under the title "AKtive Sommerferien". Due to the great success last year, the childcare offer will again comprise four weeks this year, consisting of the AKtiv Lernen, AKtiv Forschen and AKtiv Sporteln programs for children of primary school age or lower secondary school up to the age of 14.
Attractive mix of learning support and vacation fun
AKtiv Lernen and AKtiv Forschen will take place this year from 19. 8. to 30. 8.2024. The venues are the AK-Bildungshäuser Volkshochschule Graz (VHS) and Otto-Möbes-Akademie (OMAK) in Stiftingtal. AKtiv Sporteln will take place from 12. 8. to 16. 8. 2024 (excl. 15. 8. 2024) and from 2. 9. to 6. 9. 2024 at the OMAK. A shuttle bus will be available during the four weeks.
The participation fee is 50 euros per week and child. Meals are included in the price.
All information and registration can be found at www.akstmk.at/lernen.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.