AMS creates tailwind
Staff shortage as a brake for wind power turbo
The term "green jobs" was only touched on once: from generation and storage to the end consumer - the multifaceted nature of this future-oriented sector no longer fits here. What mattered at the meeting between AMS and a wind power company was to inspire the necessary skilled workers for the sector through cooperation and a targeted approach.
The job prospects in the industry are bright, but even in this booming sector there is currently a dark side: the lack of urgently needed skilled workers. "Interest in climate-related professions has risen by more than 50 percent in Lower Austria in the last five years," explains Sandra Kern, Managing Director of the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS).
Targeted cooperation
The target motto of sustainability is therefore at the heart of her current business tour, which runs until May 24. "The dynamics that are emerging in this sector on both sides must now be supported in a targeted manner. With the construction of the first European climate protection training center in Sigmundsherberg, we have already set new standards in this important industry of the future."
During a company visit to Windkraft Simonsfeld in Ernstbrunn, Korneuburg district, Kern backed up her demands with a recent study by the Institute for Higher Education (IHS): According to the study, around 500 jobs will be created annually in the wind power sector in Lower Austria by 2030 and just as many for the expansion of photovoltaics. Particularly pleasing: more than 45% percent end up with an apprenticeship qualification.
1200 job seekers
... are to be trained by the AMS Lower Austria directly in companies throughout the province this year. The Public Employment Service has reserved more than 30 million in wage cost subsidies for this purpose.
The current business tour is being conducted online via jobs.ams.at.
Sample cooperation with Ernstbrunn company
Alexander Hochauer, Chief Financial Officer at Windkraft Simonsfeld, can only welcome this "tailwind" in the search for qualified employees: the expanding company has already been able to fill several new positions thanks to the ongoing cooperation with the AMS.
