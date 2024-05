Is roast pork slowly becoming obsolete?

Fruit consumption on the rise

There is also a downward trend for potatoes, with consumption now returning to 2018 levels after two years of declines. Fruit tasted much better to Austrians again in 2022, with consumption rising by 3.8 kg to 78.1 kg per capita compared to the previous year - but some people apparently gave up vegetables, whose consumption fell by 3.7 kg to 120.7 kg.