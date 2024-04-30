End for pre-scientific work “thanks” to AI?

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
30.04.2024 11:17

Due to developments in artificial intelligence, Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) is putting pre-scientific work at AHS and diploma theses at vocational secondary schools (BHS) to the test as part of the Matura.

In addition to the written exams - this year's Matura season kicks off on Thursday with the subject German - and the oral Matura, the pre-scientific work (VWA) is the third pillar of the "standardized competence-oriented school-leaving and diploma examination" introduced at the AHS in 2015 and at the BHS in 2016.

The VWA or diploma thesis is a written work on a specific topic at a pre-scientific level (length: 40,000 to 60,000 characters); as part of the Matura, the work must also be presented and discussed. Unlike the former subject area paper, which could be used to replace a subject in the written Matura, the VWA and diploma thesis are compulsory for all students.

Zitat Icon

The options range from a reform of the VWA to an option or even its abolition.

Bildungsminister Martin Polaschek

Now, thanks to artificial intelligence, the end is looming. "The options range from a reform of the VWA to an option to abolish it," said Polaschek in the Vorarlberger Nachrichten newspaper.

Education Minister Martin Polaschek in front of students (Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
Education Minister Martin Polaschek in front of students
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Only a few weeks ago, representatives of the AHS teaching profession called for an end to the compulsory VWA. This is socially unjust because young people from less educated households can count on less support.

Additional burden on teaching staff
In addition, the possible use of AI requires even more intensive support, which would overburden teaching staff in times of teacher shortages.

