Tennis friends were able to save the Tyrolean’s life

Meeting with the rescue team after a good five weeks

A good five weeks later, Oswald still can't remember exactly what happened. Now, together with his wife Silvia, he met with the rescue team that had saved his life together with the first responders. They got to know each other over coffee and cake at the police station in Schwaz, including a tour of the premises and vehicles. "I am glad that the first responders present reacted so quickly and set the rescue chain in motion. The emergency services gave their all - otherwise I wouldn't be here today. I can't put into words how grateful I am," said the 63-year-old at.