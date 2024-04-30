Meeting with helpers
Tennis friends were able to save the Tyrolean’s life
It was supposed to be a normal evening of tennis, but suddenly a 63-year-old Tyrolean collapses on serve due to cardiac arrest! His friends begin immediate life-saving measures. Together with the rescue team, the man is successfully resuscitated.
It was on March 19, when Oswald M. was playing tennis with a few friends in the evening at the Silberberg tennis hall in Schwaz. But then he collapsed during a serve. His friends alerted the emergency services and immediately began resuscitation. This proved to be life-saving for Oswald, as it turned out later.
No chance of survival without first aid
"His friends saved his life, without them we would have been powerless," explains emergency paramedic Hannes Hochschwarzer, who was on duty that day. "Several precious minutes pass before we are alerted and arrive at the scene. Every minute, the probability of survival drops by ten percent," explains Hochschwarzer. The emergency medical team, which arrived at the same time as a Samaritans ambulance just three minutes after the alarm was raised, was immediately directed to the emergency patient. After some time of joint resuscitation, Oswald was admitted to the hospital in Innsbruck in a stable condition.
The probability of survival decreases by ten percent every minute.
Notfallsanitäter Hannes Hochschwarzer
Meeting with the rescue team after a good five weeks
A good five weeks later, Oswald still can't remember exactly what happened. Now, together with his wife Silvia, he met with the rescue team that had saved his life together with the first responders. They got to know each other over coffee and cake at the police station in Schwaz, including a tour of the premises and vehicles. "I am glad that the first responders present reacted so quickly and set the rescue chain in motion. The emergency services gave their all - otherwise I wouldn't be here today. I can't put into words how grateful I am," said the 63-year-old at.
The emergency rescue team was also particularly pleased, explains Hochschwarzer: "We usually don't hear anything about the outcome or progress of our emergency patients. So it's all the more pleasing that Oswald got in touch and we were able to talk to him. We wish him all the best and good health!"
Free first aid course for Oswald and his wife
Oswald's friends, including company first aiders, showed what first aid can achieve. Thanks to the regular refresher course, there was no doubt about what to do.
"We would like to attend a first aid course soon," said Oswald and his wife Silvia in unison. "The Schwaz Red Cross would be delighted to welcome them both to a course. We cordially invite both of them to attend a course. We will cover the costs," says Managing Director Astrid Stecher.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.