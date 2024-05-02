Many efforts
The “climate sinner” stamp worries logistics experts
"Our industry is at the center of discussions about the path to CO2 neutrality," says Marius Aigner. The head of Aigner Logistics talks about the challenges facing the transport industry, competition from low-cost providers, the consequences for truck drivers and the lack of political support.
"Chaos", "short-sighted greed", "fierce battle" - Marius Aigner uses all these terms when he talks about developments in the logistics industry, which is feeling the effects of the stuttering economic engine and the drop in consumer sentiment.
The high tolls and regulations we are faced with inevitably lead to higher prices in the retail sector.
Marius Aigner, Geschäftsführer Aigner Logistics
Demand has fallen and cost pressure is high. "We've lost one or two customers to low-cost providers," says the 29-year-old, who knows who usually pays more with such competitors: "The ones who suffer are the drivers. They are often on the road for months on end and are paid less than the collective agreement."
How does Aigner counter this? "We stand for integrity, offer fair and transparent prices and reliably provide loading space," he says, "I'm sure it won't be long before the customers come back."
The tolls and conditions they face are extremely demanding. "Political support leaves a lot to be desired. On the contrary: we are portrayed as climate sinners, even though we regularly invest in the latest combustion technology, optimize routes and train drivers to improve fuel consumption." Aigner employs 304 people and has a fleet of 236 trucks.
