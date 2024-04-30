Hot for the derby hit after storming into second place

"We still had a score to settle," said Annalena Wucher. "We knew how important this game was so that we could take three points with us." Viennas Fußballgirs did just that in Altach. The team led by the aforementioned Wucher, who had missed the late 2-1 home defeat against her former club in the autumn due to a serious knee injury, won 2-0 at Altach/Vorderland to storm into second place in the Admira Women's Bundesliga table, six points behind serial double winners St. Pölten. And that before the home derby against Austria on Sunday.