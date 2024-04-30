Vienna women strong
Hot for the derby hit after storming into second place
Vienna's women's soccer team continues to impress in the Bundesliga! After the bitter 0:2 at home against Lustenau/Dornbirn, blue and yellow struck back against the second Ländle team - captain Claudia Wasser and Co. won 2:0 at Altach/Vorderland to take over second place in the table.
"We still had a score to settle," said Annalena Wucher. "We knew how important this game was so that we could take three points with us." Viennas Fußballgirs did just that in Altach. The team led by the aforementioned Wucher, who had missed the late 2-1 home defeat against her former club in the autumn due to a serious knee injury, won 2-0 at Altach/Vorderland to storm into second place in the Admira Women's Bundesliga table, six points behind serial double winners St. Pölten. And that before the home derby against Austria on Sunday.
Vienna head coach Mark Dabrounig was also satisfied, saying in advance: "We're really looking forward to this task. It's important that we make the most of the chances we get." Just like when they scored twice to win 2:0. First, captain Wasser dinked a low cross into the Altach goal (56'), and then Pfanner immediately followed up a one-two with Ojukwu with an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net (57').
Back to Austria: The city rivals drew 2-2 at home against Neulengbach, with Mauly scoring the winner in the 91st minute. The Violets conceded more than one goal in a competitive match for the first time since October 14, 2023, but have been unbeaten in eleven games since that very day. A good basis, as the current fifth-placed team in the league awaits the big Cup final against St. Pölten in Wr. Neustadt on 9 May.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.