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"Krone" Band

The performance of your life in front of 17,000 people

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03.04.2026 05:00
Who will be the 2026 “Krone” band?
Who will be the 2026 “Krone” band?(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
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Von krone.at

Who has what it takes to be the “Krone” Band at the Woodstock of Brass Music (July 2–5, Ort im Innkreis)? On the festival’s Saturday, you’ll get to perform your musical pieces on the main stage. And enjoy all the perks that come with being a festival act: round-trip bus travel, backstage access, day passes for the entire band, and a €50 cashless card per musician. Apply now!

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The St. Koloman Traditional Music Band from Salzburg showed us how it’s done: The group was named the “Krone” band last year and truly enjoyed their performance on the main stage at Woodstock der Blasmusik.

That was the 2025 edition.
That was the 2025 edition.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Now it’s time to find their successors! For this year’s Woodstock of Brass Music from July 2–5 in Ort im Innkreis, we’re also making one music association a festival act—with all the trimmings.

Last year’s winners, TMK St. Koloman from Salzburg.
Last year’s winners, TMK St. Koloman from Salzburg.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

By the way, all of this takes place on Festival Saturday (July 4), one hour before the traditional “Gesamtspiel,” where 20,000 brass musicians gather in front of the stage to make music together—a truly spine-tingling moment. As the “Krone” band, you’ll receive a stage slot for up to five musical pieces. Also included in the prize:

  • Day tickets for all musicians
  • A €50 cashless card per person
  • Backstage access before and during the performance
  • Round-trip bus transportation
An unforgettable performance in front of 20,000 people.
An unforgettable performance in front of 20,000 people.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

To enter, simply fill out the form below with your band name and the number of musicians, and tell us briefly why you have what it takes to be the “Krone” band. Then just add the contact person’s details, and you’ll be entered into the drawing. We look forward to your applications! The deadline for entries is April 20 at 9:00 AM. All festival information can be found at: www.woodstockderblasmusik.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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