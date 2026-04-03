The performance of your life in front of 17,000 people

To enter, simply fill out the form below with your band name and the number of musicians, and tell us briefly why you have what it takes to be the “Krone” band. Then just add the contact person’s details, and you’ll be entered into the drawing. We look forward to your applications! The deadline for entries is April 20 at 9:00 AM. All festival information can be found at: www.woodstockderblasmusik.at