Miley Cyrus sorgt für Nippelgate auf Instagram!

New York, NY - Miley Cyrus has a nip slip in a silk top arriving at The Bowery Hotel after attending the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show. The singer???s nipples were on full display as she had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. Pictured: Miley Cyrus --> @ Photo Press Service - Austria - 1170 Vienna - phone: +43(1)4843030 - photo@pps.at By publishing this material, the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold Photo Press Service harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user's publication of the material especially written by the Austrian law of ß 78 UrhG.

(Bild: www.PPS.at)