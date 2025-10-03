Pensioner has lost her will to live

The "Krone" has already reported on the unbelievable case several times: On September 18, Regina G. (name changed), an 82-year-old Viennese woman suffering from dementia, was abused in her own four walls by one of her caregivers. One of the victim's sons had to watch the atrocity on his cell phone. He had long since had cameras installed in her apartment out of concern for his beloved mother. So that he could check remotely at any time whether she was safe and well.