Shocking case

Pensioner has lost her will to live

03.10.2025 06:00
The pensioner's tormentor - a 26-year-old Afghan - is now in custody. He has already confessed.
The pensioner's tormentor - a 26-year-old Afghan - is now in custody. He has already confessed.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/David L/peopleimages.com Martina Prewein)

On September 18, an 82-year-old Viennese woman was coerced by one of her carers into the most heinous sexual acts. The woman is severely traumatized as a result of the atrocity. And now also suicidal. Shocking: the reaction of the perpetrator's employer.

The "Krone" has already reported on the unbelievable case several times: On September 18, Regina G. (name changed), an 82-year-old Viennese woman suffering from dementia, was abused in her own four walls by one of her caregivers. One of the victim's sons had to watch the atrocity on his cell phone. He had long since had cameras installed in her apartment out of concern for his beloved mother. So that he could check remotely at any time whether she was safe and well.

Due to the surveillance measures, the identity of the perpetrator was immediately established. Sarafaz Z., a 26-year-old Afghan, was quickly arrested.

Zitat Icon

My client's psyche was completely destroyed by the atrocity committed against her. She has suffered permanent psychological damage as a result.

Anwalt Manfred Arbacher-Stöger

Bild: Eva Manhart

The reaction of the association that looked after the pensioner is incomprehensible. The crime against the woman is not seen by the organization as a reason to examine nursing staff more closely in the future.

An absurd reprimand
"No, on the contrary," says the pensioner's son, who is still in a state of shock: "I was told quite brusquely that I would only be able to continue caring for my mother if I deactivated the cameras on her. And: I was told that her tormentor actually had the right to sue me. Because I filmed him without permission."

Regina G.'s family will do without state assistance in caring for the pensioner in future: "We are already in the process of hiring a private association."

The 82-year-old may now need even more support than before. "Since the terrible attack on her, she has completely lost her will to live - and keeps talking about wanting to commit suicide."

Wenn Sie oder eine Ihnen nahestehende Person sich in einer psychischen Ausnahmesituation befinden oder von Suizidgedanken betroffen sind, wenden Sie sich bitte an die Telefonseelsorge unter der Telefonnummer 142. Weitere Krisentelefone und Notrufnummern finden Sie HIER.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martina Prewein
Martina Prewein
