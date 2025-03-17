AI increases productivity – without job losses

For Helena Melnikov, Managing Director of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), the economic crisis is homemade. "But there are currently also great opportunities to improve things in concrete terms. This applies above all to the rapid technological developments that we need to make greater use of." This applies in particular to AI. However, the study states that a "productivity miracle" is not realistic. Even with positive AI effects, it would only be possible to return to the level of the 2000s, which has not been particularly good historically.