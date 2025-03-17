Married in Mexico
Aniston ex Theroux married his beautiful girlfriend
Justin Theroux has said yes again. The actor married his fiancée of 30 years, actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, on the beach in Tulum, Mexico.
Justin Theroux was married to Hollywood beauty Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018, and now the actor has said yes again. As reported by TMZ, the 53-year-old walked down the aisle with his sweetheart Nicole Brydon Bloom in Tulum, Mexico.
Windy wedding shoot
However, as photos published by the celebrity portal show, the bride and groom had to contend with the windy weather conditions during the photo shoot on the beach. Especially the bride, whose gorgeous wedding dress was repeatedly tossed around wildly.
Theroux wore a cream-colored tuxedo and seemed overjoyed despite the windy conditions. He repeatedly kissed his bride, twirled her around and gave her amorous glances.
Engaged since last summer
Threoux and Bloom were first spotted together in early 2023. Last year, the pair made their big red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Last summer, the Hollywood star got engaged to his beautiful girlfriend, whom he also took to the Venice Film Festival in September.
Nicole Brydon Bloom is best known for the role of Caroline Stuyvesant in the second season of "The Gilded Age". She has also appeared in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "We Were the Lucky Ones".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.