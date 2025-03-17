President’s son, student: the enigma of Barron Trump

Inauguration was also Barron's big day

In recent weeks, however, the tall young man has mainly attracted attention with his presence at events such as his father's inauguration. He did not make any public statements, but he waved to the audience in a statesmanlike manner and imitated his father, whom he looks very much like, in an almost uncanny way. Barron Trump raised his fist to the cheers of the guests and gave a thumbs-up. He understood what moves young voters, said father Trump as he introduced his "very tall son".